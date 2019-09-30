Centre to sanction prosecution of Yasin Malik under UAPA: Report

File Pic: Indian police officers try to detain Mohammad Yasin Malik (in white), Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, during a protest march in Srinagar. (Image: Reuters)

The Home Ministry is planning to prosecute Yasin Malik, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), and two others leaders under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly receiving funds from Pakistan to carry out terror activities in India.

According to a report by the Economic Times, along with Malik, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also file a charge sheet against Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi and All Party Hurriyat Conference general secretary Masarat Alam.

The charge sheet is expected to be filed in the first week of October, after obtaining the required sanctions, according to the report. The charge sheet may also name Hafiz Saeed, chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

Malik, Andrabi and Alam are currently lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi. They were sent to jail following Centre's move to revoke provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on August 5.

According to the report, the NIA's proposal for sanction will be examined by a two-member authority, after which an approval will be given. An approval from the central government is mandatory, according to Section 45 of the UAPA.

The report states that the supplementary charge sheet against Malik and others will cite diaries detailing contacts of hawala operators, details of bank accounts and travel documents showing some of the entities' visits to the United Arabs Emirates (UAE).