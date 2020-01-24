Centre to make concerted efforts to tap huge potential for livestock in J&K: Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh said the Centre would make concerted efforts to tap huge potential for livestock development in Jammu and Kashmir with special focus on increasing wool production in the Valley and potential areas of Jammu region.

"Livestock development has huge employment potential and people here are traditionally associated with it. The need is to introduce scientific techniques for multiplying the livestock and its production," the Union minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries said.