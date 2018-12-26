App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre to decide which Gujarat city to get AIIMS: Deputy CM Patel

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the BJP-government in the state has sent a proposal to the Centre by identifying potential sites in both the cities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amidst a fight between Rajkot and Vadodara for getting an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Gujarat Government said Wednesday that the Centre will decide where the new institute will come up.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the BJP-government in the state has sent a proposal to the Centre by identifying potential sites in both the cities. "It is very important for our government to get an institute like AIIMS here as people will be able to avail of excellent health facilities free," he said in Gandhinagar.

"We have identified two locations, one in Vadodara and another in Rajkot, and sent proposals to the Centre. A Central team has visited both the sites and all other related procedures are over. Now it is upto the Centre to decide the place for AIIMS," he said.

While Gujarat has been demanding for quite some time that an AIIMS be set up in the state, leaders from the two regions -- Rajkot in Saurashtra and Vadodara in Central Gujarat -- are lobbying hard for it.

related news

The issue was raked up ahead of the recent Jasdan by-election as some BJP leaders including energy minister Saurabh Patel and state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said the AIIMS should come up in Rajkot.

Jasdan is located in Rajkot district.

It triggered a fresh war of words between leaders of Vadodara and Rajkot.

"We hope the Centre will soon take a decision," deputy chief minister Patel told reporters.

According to BJP sources, the government has left the decision about location to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the decision by the state government in favour of either city will cause strong resentment in the other.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 05:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.