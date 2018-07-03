Centre, state govts should take stern measures to end violence in name of child lifters: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) today urged the Centre and the state governments run by the BJP to take immediate "stern" measures to put an end to the increasing violence in the name of "child lifters" across the country. The politburo expressed "grave concern" over violent incidents being reported from various corners of the country.

"CPI(M) calls upon the central and state governments to take immediate stern measures to put an end to this growth of lawlessness and anarchy by booking and punishing the culprits," the party said in a statement.

The Left party accused the Centre and the state governments run by the BJP of not maintaining the standards of law and order as constitutionally mandated. It said this is "acting as an encouragement and patronization of the private armies who are spreading this atmosphere of hate and violence."

Pointing to an incident in Maharshtra where five people were beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being child-lifters, the CPI(M) said the case demonstrates the degree of "dehumanisation" of the society under BJP governments.