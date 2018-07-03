App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre, state govts should take stern measures to end violence in name of child lifters: CPI(M)

The Left party accused the Centre and the state governments run by the BJP of not maintaining the standards of law and order as constitutionally mandated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CPI(M) today urged the Centre and the state governments run by the BJP to take immediate "stern" measures to put an end to the increasing violence in the name of "child lifters" across the country. The politburo expressed "grave concern" over violent incidents being reported from various corners of the country.

"CPI(M) calls upon the central and state governments to take immediate stern measures to put an end to this growth of lawlessness and anarchy by booking and punishing the culprits," the party said in a statement.

The Left party accused the Centre and the state governments run by the BJP of not maintaining the standards of law and order as constitutionally mandated. It said this is "acting as an encouragement and patronization of the private armies who are spreading this atmosphere of hate and violence."

Pointing to an incident in Maharshtra where five people were beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being child-lifters, the CPI(M) said the case demonstrates the degree of "dehumanisation" of the society under BJP governments.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #BJP #child-lifters #CPI(M)

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.