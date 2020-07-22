App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre should play guardian, but is trying to topple Gehlot govt: Rajasthan minister

“They are misusing Central agencies like the CBI, Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate against the state government and murdering the democracy,” he alleged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on July 22 said the Central government should play the role of a guardian, but the BJP-led NDA regime is “making all efforts” to topple the Congress government in the state.

“They are misusing Central agencies like the CBI, Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate against the state government and murdering the democracy,” he alleged.

“It seems they have taken a pledge to topple the state government,” he told reporters outside the hotel at the Jaipur-Delhi Highway where the Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs are staying.

Close

His statement came amid a political crisis in Rajasthan due to rebellion in the Congress, which the party has been blaming on the BJP.

related news

Also, the CBI questioned Gehlot's OSD Tuesday in connection with the alleged suicide by a police officer, while the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided the premises of the CM's brother in a money-laundering case.

“The Central government's role should be like a guardian...it should work for farmers, labourers and people. But they want to topple the state government,” Khachariyawas said.

These attempts are insult to the people of Rajasthan who gave a mandate to the Congress, he said.

“This is injustice and harassment. They are not bothered about price rise, fuel price hike and the coronavirus pandemic. They are making all efforts to topple the government,” the minister claimed.

He added, “We are not going to be afraid. Since they have not been successful in toppling the government, they are misusing government agencies.”

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.