Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre should now stop misusing CBI & NIA for political vendetta: Mehbooba Mufti

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday to reinstate Alok Verma as CBI director, saying the apex court ruling had restored faith in independent institutions.

"Welcome SCs decision to reinstate #AlokVerma as CBI Dir. (It) reinstates belief in independent institutions of our democracy that are its pillars," Mufti said in a tweet.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Centre should now stop "misusing" the investigative agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) for political ends.

"Time for the Central gov to stop misusing its influence to arm twist investigative agencies like (the) NIA & CBI for political vendetta," she added.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 11:53 am

tags #Alok Verma #CBI #Centre #India #Mehbooba Mufti #NIA #PDP #Politics

