English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Oil Prices Jump As OPEC Looks To Cut Output
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Centre should modernise all govt schools in India instead of doing it in instalments: Arvind Kejriwal

    Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that quality and free education for each child should have got full attention in 1947 itself.

    PTI
    September 06, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST
    Representative Image (Image : ANI)

    Representative Image (Image : ANI)

    The Centre should modernise all government schools across India instead of doing it in instalments, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced developing 14,500 schools as model schools

    Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that quality and free education for each child should have got full attention in 1947 itself.

    The prime minister announced PM-SHRI Yojana to develop 14,500 schools as model schools that will be equipped with modern infrastructure, including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, and sports facilities.

    Modi, who announced the scheme on the occasion of Teachers' Day, said the schools developed under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) will become model schools, encapsulating the full spirit of the new National Education Policy.

    Later, Kejriwal tweeted, "Quality and free education for each Indian child should have received our full attention in 1947 itself. We have lost 75 yrs.

    Close

    Now, rather than doing it in instalments, we should take all state governments along and invest to modernise all govt schools across India. We should attempt to complete it in five years."

    The centrally sponsored scheme will be implemented by strengthening existing schools selected from amongst those managed by the Central government, states, Union Territories and local bodies.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics #schools
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 07:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.