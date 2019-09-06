App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre should have shown P Chidamabaram some respect: Mamata Banerjee

A Delhi court had on September 5 sent former union finance minster P Chidambaram in judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 6 criticised the manner in which former union minister P Chidambaram was sent to Tihar jail in the INX Media case.

The central government should have shown him "minimum respect", she told the state assembly here.

I dont know what is there in the Chidambaram case. Law will take its own course. But what was the purpose of keeping him Tihar jail like an ordinary prisoner? They should have shown minimum respect to him, Banerjee said.

Close

A Delhi court had on September 5 sent former union finance minster P Chidambaram in judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media case.

related news

The court allowed Chidambaram to carry his medicines to the jail and directed that he be kept in a separate cell considering that he has Z-security.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 6, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.