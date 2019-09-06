Centre should have shown P Chidamabaram some respect: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 6 criticised the manner in which former union minister P Chidambaram was sent to Tihar jail in the INX Media case.

The central government should have shown him "minimum respect", she told the state assembly here.

I dont know what is there in the Chidambaram case. Law will take its own course. But what was the purpose of keeping him Tihar jail like an ordinary prisoner? They should have shown minimum respect to him, Banerjee said.

A Delhi court had on September 5 sent former union finance minster P Chidambaram in judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media case.