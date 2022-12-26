 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Centre should declare 'Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra' as Union Territory: Ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Speaking in the Upper House on the raging boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Thackeray said it is not just a case of language and border, but of "humanity".

Maharashtra former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Image)

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said in the state Legislative Council that the central government should declare "Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra" areas as a Union Territory.

Speaking in the Upper House on the raging boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Thackeray said it is not just a case of language and border, but of "humanity".

He said Marathi-speaking people have been residing in the border villages from generations. Their daily life, language and lifestyle is Marathi, he said.

Till the issue is pending before the Supreme Court, the "Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra should be declared as a Union Territory by the central government," he said.

Thackeray also asked whether Maharashtra Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) has said a word about the issue and questioned the state government's stand on it.

The matter is sub-judice and there is a status quo on it, but who is spoiling the atmosphere? he asked, apparently targeting the Karnataka government.