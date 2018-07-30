App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre resorting to vote-bank politics: Mamata Banerjee on NRC release

Banerjee also alleged that the central government has resorted to "vote-bank politics".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Expressing concern over the exclusion of 40 lakh names in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said those "Indian citizens have become refugees" in their own land.

The CM, who is leaving for Delhi today, said she would seek time from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the issue.

"I am sending a team of party MPs to Assam and if necessary, I will go there too," she said.

Asked whether West Bengal would give shelter to those whose names have not appeared in the final NRC draft, she said, "They have their homes...they are inhabitants of Assam. We will think about it if they want to come. But why should they be evicted?"

"They are Indians, but they became refugees in their own land," she said.

Banerjee also claimed that even names of some people who have passports, Aadhaar and voter cards have been excluded from the final draft.

Accusing the Centre of trying to forcibly evict 40 lakh people, she said, "It is a matter of grave concern. Internet service has been snapped. We cannot contact people in Assam."

Amid tight security, the much-awaited NRC final draft was published today with over 2.89 crore names out of the total 3.29 crore applicants in Assam.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 02:20 pm

