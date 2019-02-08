App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre may take action against top cops for taking part in Mamata Banerjee's dharna

The central government has taken a dim view of serving officers of uniformed forces allegedly taking part in sit-in protests and dharnas of the chief minister in Kolkata on February 4, a home ministry official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Centre is likely to take punitive action against five senior police officers of West Bengal, including DGP Virendra Kumar, for taking part in the dharna of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, officials said. This may include stripping off meritorious awards and removing the officers from the list of seniority.

A similar action is also expected against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The Union Home Ministry has sought action against Rajeev Kumar for sitting at the dharna of Banerjee.

Besides DGP Virendra Kumar, the four other officers under the radar of the ministry are ADG-Security Vineet Kumar Goyal, ADG-Law and Order Anuj Sharma, Commissioner of Police (Bidhan Nagar) Gyanwant Singh, Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police Supratim Sarkar.

The action which the central government is contemplating against the "delinquent" five officers include withdrawing medals or decorations which were conferred on them for meritorious services and removal from their names from empanelled (seniority) list and banning them for certain period from serving in the central government, the official said.

The home ministry is also believed to have asked the West Bengal government to take action against them for alleged violation of All India Service Rules.

The Centre is contemplating issuing an advisory to all states to ensure that officers of uniformed forces adhere to conduct rules and maintain decorum, another official said.

On Tuesday, the Centre had asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Rajeev Kumar for "indiscipline" and violation of services rules.

In its clause by clause, communication, the ministry had said every member of the service shall at all times maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty and shall do nothing which is unbecoming of a member of the service, no member of the service shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics, nor shall he take part in, or subscribe in aid of, or assistant in any other manner, any political movement or political party.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #west bengal

