Centre likely to engage with J&K political leaders: Elections, statehood on cards: Reports

Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, and Farooq Abdullah (File Photo).

The Bhartiya Janata Party-led Central government is likely to rope in mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir to initiate talks on the return of statehood status to the Union Territory and holding assembly elections, reports have suggested.

While there has been no official announcement yet, reports published in local media quoted sources suggesting that there is a possibility of regional political leaders, especially those from the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which includes parties like the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and CPI-M just to name a few, to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) top leadership in New Delhi soon.

This, the reports said, may initiate the engagement process of the Centre with the political parties to discuss statehood and elections.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under the Centre’s rule since 2018 after the BJP pulled out of the alliance with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

In August last year, the Centre abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, besides bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

There has been no major political activity in the UT since, except the District Development Council (DDC) polls held in November-December last year. While the PAGD swept the polls by bagging 110 of the 280 seats, the BJP bagged 75 seats, the highest by any party in the fray.

Reports suggested that the Centre was in touch with the National Conference (NC), whose president Farooq Abdullah heads the PAGD. Peoples Conference’s Sajad Lone and J&K Apni Party’s Altaf Bukhari may also be taken on board, according to a report in the Hindu.

Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, had expressed his willingness of engaging with ‘anyone’ after the PAGD leaders met at the official residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, former CM, in Srinagar on June 9.

“We have not closed any doors. If invited, we may look into it,” Abdullah told reporters after the meeting, first in six months.

CPI(M) leader and Gupkar alliance spokesperson MY Tarigami said though there had been no invitation yet, the onus of engagement lay with the Centre.

“Have we, together or separately, ever obstructed any dialogue since August 5, 2019? In fact, on August 4, 2019, we appealed to the Prime Minister to provide us with a chance to be heard but instead, the leaders were placed in preventive custody. The onus of engagement and dialogue now lies with the government of India,” Tarigami said in a recent interview.

A report in NDTV quoted sources that the Union government may initiate an engagement process with the political parties and may discuss statehood and elections.

The report said that the indication of a possible dialogue between the Union government and the Kashmiri leadership has come in the wake of a US Congressional hearing in which a top Joe Biden administration official said that the US is encouraging India to take electoral steps in Kashmir.