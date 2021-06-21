Centre initiates disciplinary proceedings against former Bengal chief secy Alapan Bandyopadhyay

West Bengal former chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

The Government of India has initiated major penalty proceedings against former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for alleged misconduct and misbehaviour, officials said on June 21.

Bandyopadhyay, now an advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been asked to reply to a "memorandum" within 30 days, which has been sent to him by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) mentioning the charges, they said.

The DoPT letter reads: "Shri Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS (Retd) is informed that an inquiry will be held only in respect of the Article of Charge as is not admitted. He should, therefore, specifically admit or deny the Article of Charge.”

The former chief secretary has been warned of major penalty proceedings that allows the central government to withhold pension or gratuity, or both, either in full or in part, the officials said.

The 1987-cadre IAS officer got into trouble after he along with Mamata Banerjee skipped a review meeting on Cyclone Yaas which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

He had also quit the post of chief secretary to be appointed special adviser to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the same day after he was being compelled to attend a central deputation on May 31 purportedly for skipping the Yaas meet.

The Union Home Ministry had on May 31 served a show-cause notice to Bandyopadhyay under a stringent provision of the Disaster Management Act that entails imprisonment up to two years, amid a tug-of-war between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government over him.

(With PTI inputs)