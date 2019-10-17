Centre focused on pinning blame on Opposition: Manmohan Singh

Singh also said the "much advertised" double engine model of governance, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been highlighting during his poll rallies, has "utterly failed"
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in a media interaction ahead of the Maharashtra assembly election, said the "government is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents".
"I have seen a statement from the FM (Finance Minister) that I won't like to comment on. But before one can fix the economy, one needs a diagnosis of what ails it. But the government is focused on pinning blame on the Opposition," Singh said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that the public sector banks had the "worst phase" under the combination of Manmohan Singh and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.
Singh also said the "much advertised" double engine model of governance, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been highlighting during his poll rallies in Haryana and Maharashtra, has "utterly failed".
"Maharashtra has faced some of the worst effects of economic slowdown. Manufacturing growth rate of Maharashtra has been declining for fourth consecutive years," Singh said, adding that there is a dearth of opportunities in "otherwise vibrant Maharashtra".
"Educated youth face higher rate of unemployment. Investors are shifting to other states. Maharashtra used to be number one in attracting investment," Singh said.
On the repeated attacks by PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah over Article 370 during the campaign trail, Singh said the Congress does not need a certificate of patriotism from the BJP and the RSS."The Congress party voted in favor of the bill to abrogate Article 370, not against it. We believe Article 370 is a temporary measure, but if a change has to be brought, it should be with goodwill of the people of J&K. The manner in which it was implemented is what we opposed," Singh said.
