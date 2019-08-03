App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre earmarks Rs 70 crore for beach tourism project: Kiran Bedi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said August that the Centre has earmarked Rs 70 crore for the beach tourism project here.

She said this at the conclusion of her 226th weekend visit to Dubrayapet and Arikamedu, both coastal villages, which are among the seven beaches developed under the Centrally-sponsored 'Swadeshi Bharat Darshan' programme.

The Lieutenant Governor said the other villages being developed under the scheme were Kalapet, Chinnaveerampattinam, Chunnambar, Manapet and Narambai.

She reviewed the progress of work at Dubrayapet and Arikamedu and pointed out to some shortcomings in the implementation of the project. She directed the officials of the department of tourism to develop additional facilities for tourists.

Bedi underscored the need for a comprehensive planning in the villages which included solar lighting, rainwater harvesting project, waste water treatment, beach sanitation and landscaping along with parking slots.

She said the police department could outsource security facility, crowd management and rescue operations along the entire stretch of the beach, in an effort to reduce pressure on the existing police personnel.

First Published on Aug 3, 2019 05:53 pm

tags #India #Politics #Swadeshi Bharat Darshan #Tourism

