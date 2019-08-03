Centre earmarks Rs 70 crore for beach tourism project: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said August that the Centre has earmarked Rs 70 crore for the beach tourism project here.

She said this at the conclusion of her 226th weekend visit to Dubrayapet and Arikamedu, both coastal villages, which are among the seven beaches developed under the Centrally-sponsored 'Swadeshi Bharat Darshan' programme.

The Lieutenant Governor said the other villages being developed under the scheme were Kalapet, Chinnaveerampattinam, Chunnambar, Manapet and Narambai.

She reviewed the progress of work at Dubrayapet and Arikamedu and pointed out to some shortcomings in the implementation of the project. She directed the officials of the department of tourism to develop additional facilities for tourists.

Bedi underscored the need for a comprehensive planning in the villages which included solar lighting, rainwater harvesting project, waste water treatment, beach sanitation and landscaping along with parking slots.