Centre, Delhi govt working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal

The Centre and the Delhi government are working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday.
Talking to reporters after a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19, the chief minister said people arriving from foreign countries are being screened at airports.A campaign will be run to make people aware about the preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease, Kejriwal said.
First Published on Mar 9, 2020 03:07 pm