Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre, Delhi govt working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal

Talking to reporters after a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19, the chief minister said people arriving from foreign countries are being screened at airports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
The Centre and the Delhi government are working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday.

Talking to reporters after a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19, the chief minister said people arriving from foreign countries are being screened at airports.

A campaign will be run to make people aware about the preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease, Kejriwal said.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 03:07 pm

