Centre conspired to stall Delhi budget: AAP

AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the Centre conspired to stall Delhi's budget, and said it was undemocratic that officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs were dictating the budget expenditure for the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP national spokesperson and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was utterly "shameful" that the budget has been stopped.

"This is making a joke of us in front of the entire world. It is shameful that the Centre is stopping the budget of a small state," he said.

Bharadwaj said the MHA expressed some concerns on the Delhi government's budget and refused to grant its approval in a letter sent to the chief secretary on March 17.

"He sat on it for three days. This is bigger than any anti-national activity. This should be investigated. The Centre is behind this conspiracy and the budget is being delayed at its behest," he alleged.

The senior AAP leader said the budget is a sacrosanct document and a secret exercise. "How can a 'babu' sitting at the Centre question the expenditure of the government," he asked.