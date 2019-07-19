App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Centre, Assam move SC seeking extension of deadline for finalisation of NRC

The Centre told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that India cannot be the refugee capital of the world.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre and the Assam government on July 19 moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of the July 31 deadline for finalisation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Centre told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that India cannot be the refugee capital of the world.

The union and state government also sought sample verification of the citizens included in the NRC, saying lakhs of people have been wrongly included in areas bordering Bangladesh due to involvement of local officers.

The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 in accordance with the top court's direction. Names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated then.

Assam, which had faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC which was first prepared in 1951.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 11:30 am

tags #India #NRC #Politics

