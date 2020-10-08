Centre allows political gatherings in Bihar, bypoll constituencies with conditions

The Centre on Thursday permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area.

The order issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla is a slight modification of the reopening guidelines issued on September 30 where the political gatherings were allowed from October 15.

The political gatherings can be held only outside the containment zones.

"Now, therefore, in exercising the powers conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, it is decided that the state governments concerned may permit political gatherings outside containment zones beyond the existing limit of 100 persons on any date before October 15, 2020 in those assembly / parliamentary constituencies only where elections are to be held subject to the following conditions,” the order issued by Bhalla said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

As per the conditions, for holding political gatherings in closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons and wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizers will be mandatory.

In open spaces, the political gatherings could be keeping in view the size of the ground or space with strict observance of social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizers.

"State or Union Territory governments will issue detailed SOPs to regulate such political gatherings and strict enforce the same,” the home secretary order said.

The September 30 guidelines had said state and UT governments have been given the flexibility to permit social, religious and political gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside containment zones, after October 15, which will be subject to the certain conditions like a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 200 persons and mandatory wearing of face masks.

The three-phased Bihar assembly elections will begin from October 27.

Bypolls will also be held in one Lok Sabha constituency and 56 assembly seats in different states.