Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central ministers in Kashmir to spread positivity among people: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

A group of central ministers are on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir to spread awareness about the positive impact of abrogation of Article 370 provisions and development measures taken by the government for the region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said the team of Central ministers were in Jammu and Kashmir to spread positivity among the people and to create a "strong environment of change".

“The people have a lot of confidence, there is a positive atmosphere and we are here to go to the people and spread this positivity among other people too by communicating with them. We are working to create a strong environment of change,” Naqvi told reporters here.

The Union minister visited a vendors' market in Lal Chowk city centre – the commercial hub of Srinagar.

The Union minister was flanked by Farooq Khan, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu.

Naqvi also visited the Mecca Market and interacted with vendors and assured them of redressal of their problems.

Earlier, authorities had sealed the road from Regal Chowk to the Clock Tower in Lal Chowk for Naqvi's visit.

All traffic was diverted to other roads, causing inconvenience to the people.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Article 123(2)(a) #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi #Politics

