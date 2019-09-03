CEC Sunil Arora assumes charge as Chairman of Association of World Election Bodies

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on September 3 assumed Chairmanship of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) for the term 2019-21.

The decision and announcement to this effect was made at the fourth General Assembly of A-WEB underway here, being attended by as many as 120 delegates from 50 countries.

Arora, Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra and the outgoing A-WEB Chairman from Romania, Ion Mincu Radulescu inaugurated the event.

The CEC said on Monday at the extraordinary session of the Executive Board of A-WEB that the Election Commission of India had been closely associated with the formation process of the A-WEB during 2011-12, and was one of the founding members of A-WEB in October 2013. A member of the Executive Board since 2013, India had taken over as Vice-Chair of A-WEB since 2017, he had said.

The constituent units of the A-WEB are the Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) of different countries, structured to work together and learn from the experiences and best practices from one another.