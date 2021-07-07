MARKET NEWS

CCEA, Cabinet meetings cancelled ahead of expected reshuffle

No written agenda was set for the cabinet meeting, which was to be conducted virtually, via video-conferencing.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
The government has not given any official reason on why the meetings have been cancelled.

The government has not given any official reason on why the meetings have been cancelled.


Amid a strong buzz about a massive cabinet reshuffle exercise expected on July 7, the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Cabinet meetings scheduled to be held today at 11 am and 11.05 am have been cancelled.

As per reports, no written agenda was set for the cabinet meeting, which was to be conducted virtually, via video-conferencing.

The government has not given any official reason on why the meetings have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers on July 7 since he assumed the charge for a second term.

BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Narayan Rane, all of whom are being seen as probable for induction as ministers in the Modi government, arrived in Delhi on July 6.

Moreover, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Karnataka governor, causing yet another ministerial vacancy.

Speculations have been rife about a possible union cabinet reshuffle as PM held several rounds of discussion with senior party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Party Chief Nadda, and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

Names of Bhupender Yadav, Anil Baluni, Sudhanshu Trivedi are doing the rounds while BJP MPs Sushil Modi, Ashwini Vaishnav and GVL Narasimha Rao are also being mentioned as probable.

Meanwhile, the government on July 6 created a separate ‘Ministry of Co-operation’, with an aim to realise the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’.

Terming it a "historic move", the government said the ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

A minister in charge of the new portfolio may be named on July 7.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cabinet #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics
first published: Jul 7, 2021 09:32 am

