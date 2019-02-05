App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 12:31 PM IST

CBI-West Bengal issue: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked agitated members to raise the issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address but TMC members did not heed to the suggestion and started raising slogans like "Save the Constitution" and moved towards the Well.

Slogan shouting by Trinamool Congress members over alleged misuse of the CBI by the Centre led to adjournment of the Rajya Sabha till 2 PM on Monday.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked agitated members to raise the issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address but TMC members did not heed to the suggestion and started raising slogans like "Save the Constitution" and moved towards the Well.

Naidu then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

As soon as the ministers laid listed papers on the table of the House, some opposition members were on their feet.

Naidu said he has received several notices, including from Derek O'Brien of the TMC on the CBI issue.

"I have not admitted any one of them (notices)," Naidu said, adding members will get an opportunity to raise the "important matter at length" during the debate on the President's address.

However, TMC started raising slogans and some members started moving towards the Well leading to adjournment.

In an unprecedented development on Sunday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna, protesting CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams.

A CBI team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and were whisked to a police station.

The CBI wants to quiz Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, regarding missing documents and files.

Several political leaders, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and RJD national president Lalu Prasad came out in support of Banerjee.

Gandhi called up Banerjee and extended support to her, saying the entire opposition is together and will defeat "fascist" forces..
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #India #Politics

