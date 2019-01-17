CBI vs CBI: Jaitley slams opposition over issue, calls them 'compulsive contrarians'

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday slammed critics of the NDA government for ‘manufacturing lies’ against the Modi government. He said there is a new class of compulsive contrarians who think “this government could do no good”.

In his blog post, Jaitley spoke on the CBI issue stating that the contrarians have chosen to side with the questionable who are questioning Alok Verma’s dismissal.

He also said that the opposition launched an attack on the PM for allowing an investigation against the CBI chief. He stated that it is the central government's responsibility to ensure the 'cleaning-up of investigative agencies' when there are questions raised on their accountability and integrity.

Jaitley said, “The Government was only concerned with their accountability and integrity. The Contrarians chose to side with the questionable. Autonomy is always a great sounding idea. In the absence of accountability, an investigating agency can become a monstrosity.”

The FM stated that the selection committee had only one question in place – was there enough material available to transfer the CBI chief? The panel headed by Prime Minister Modi found that the CVC report had enough findings and accordingly the action was taken.

Jaitley also wrote about Justice Sikri being targeted by the opposition for baseless reasons and accusations. The FM criticised Mallikarjun Kharge from Congress stating he sided by Alok Verma in spite of enough findings in the CVC report.

Kharge went on to file a petition in Supreme Court against the dismissal of Verma claiming he was an honest man and was wrongly removed from his post as the CBI chief. Jaitley said Kharge was biased and slammed him for accusing Sikri, one of the most honourable Judges’ for conflict of interest.