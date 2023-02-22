 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

CBI should immediately arrest Manish Sisodia in 'snooping' case: Delhi BJP

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

The people of Delhi ”welcome” the sanction accorded to the CBI to prosecute Sisodia in a case related to alleged collection of ”political intelligence” through a city government department, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday demanded that the CBI immediately arrest Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged case of snooping, and also probe the role of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in it.

The people of Delhi ”welcome” the sanction accorded to the CBI to prosecute Sisodia in a case related to alleged collection of ”political intelligence” through a city government department, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said.

”We demand that the CBI immediately arrest Sisodia and the real accused of the snoopgate Arvind Kejriwal should also be probed,” he said.The Centre has cleared the way for registering a new case against the AAP leader by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed to Delhi’s Lt Governor’s office granting of sanction to prosecute Sisodia under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (powers to police for investigating a public servant). Slamming the Centre over the move, Sisodia said more frivolous cases will be filed as the AAP marches ahead.