Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI row: PM Narendra Modi must explain to people the truth, says CPI

Communist Party of India's national secretary D Raja said there is also speculation that the goings-on in the premier investigative agency has something to do with the Rafale scam and that the prime minister must clarify.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CPI on Wednesday described the situation in the CBI as one akin to a "coup" that has shocked the nation and demanded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as head of the government, explain to the people the truth.

"What is happening in the CBI is like a coup that has shocked the entire nation. The CBI has been plunged into such a crisis. It's credibility stands completely destroyed. It is happening under the nose of the prime minister.

"There is speculation that it has something to do with the Rafale scam. People want to know the truth. The prime minister being the head of the government should explain to the people and the nation," Raja said.

Top two officers of the CBI have been embroiled in a bitter battle with each accusing the other of corruption, with government asking both the officers - CBI Director Alok Verma and its special director Rakesh Asthana -- to go on leave.

The government has claimed that ousted CBI Director Alok Verma was not cooperating with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and defended its decision to send him on leave, saying that an "extra-ordinary and unprecedented" situation had arisen due to "grave allegations of corruption" against senior functionaries of the agency.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has justfied the government action of sending both the officers on leave, saying it is based on the CVC's recommendations and asserted that it is absolutely essential to restore the agency's institutional integrity and credibility.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #CBI row #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

