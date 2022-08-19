English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    CBI raid reward for good performance: Arvind Kejriwal

    The CBI on Friday morning conducted raids in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, at over 10 locations including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 19, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the CBI raid at his junior colleague's house was the result of their good performance which is being appreciated globally. He said there were CBI raids before and nothing will come this time as well.

    The CBI on Friday morning conducted raids in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, at over 10 locations including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

    "The day Delhi's Education model was appreciated and Manish Sisodia's photo appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper NYT, the Centre sent CBI at the residence of Manish.

    "CBI is welcome. Will extend full cooperation. Earlier also there were raid and probe. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out now also," Kejriwal tweeted.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #CBI #India #Politics
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 09:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.