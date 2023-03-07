 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

CBI questions Lalu Prasad in land for jobs scam case

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, they said According to the officials, a team of five CBI officials arrived in two cars around 10.40 am at the residence of Misa Bharti in Pandara Park near India Gate on Tuesday, where Prasad is currently residing, and it left around 12.55 pm for lunch.

The CBI on Tuesday questioned former railway minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for nearly two hours in the land for jobs scam case before heading for a recess, officials said.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, they said According to the officials, a team of five CBI officials arrived in two cars around 10.40 am at the residence of Misa Bharti in Pandara Park near India Gate on Tuesday, where Prasad is currently residing, and it left around 12.55 pm for lunch.

The questioning resumed around 2.15 pm, they said.During the exercise, being videographed, Prasad, a former Bihar chief minister, was confronted with some documents in a room where he is quarantined post his kidney transplant surgery, the officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in the case against Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused were summoned on March 15, they said.The officials said the fresh round of questioning is taking place as part of ”further investigation” where the agency is trying to ascertain the money trail and larger conspiracy.