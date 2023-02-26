 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

CBI questioning of Manish Sisodia: AAP leaders detained for protesting near agency office

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST

Confirming their detention, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, "We were protesting peacefully but were detained."

Manish Sisodia

Police on Sunday detained several AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai, protesting near the CBI office where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being questioned in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the police said.

The protesters were detained to ensure that the law and order situation doesn't go out of hand, they said.

Confirming their detention, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, "We were protesting peacefully but were detained." Rai, the environment minister in the Delhi government, said the police were taking him away in his car.