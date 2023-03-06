 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI examines Rabri Devi, summons Lalu Prasad in land for jobs scam case; Opposition attacks BJP

Mar 06, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

The CBI on Monday questioned former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi at her Patna residence and has issued notice to her husband and former railway minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the further probe in the land-for-jobs scam case, officials said.

There is no search or raid taking place, they said, adding CBI had issued notice to Rabri Devi following which she showed her availability on Monday and the team visited her residence to question her.

A similar notice has been issued to RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad as well, the officials said but remained tight-lipped on the date of his questioning. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed its charge sheet in the case. The special court summoned the accused, including Prasad and his family members and others on March 15.

The agency has kept the probe open into the alleged scam and the new round of questioning of Yadav family members is in connection with ”further investigation” in the case, they said.