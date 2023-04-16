CBI, ED work on the basis of facts, not emotions: Sambit Patra on summons to Arvind Kejriwal

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday said investigation agencies such as CBI, ED work on the basis of facts, not emotions.

Patra was replying to queries by reporters on CBI summons to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the excise policy scam case on Sunday.

He told a press conference here that the good thing about democracy in India is that no one in this country should think he or she is above law or can evade law.

Patra said the investigation agency wants to find out Who is the kingpin of the Delhi liquor scam? Did Manish Sisodia solely make this excise policy on his own, or someone else is also involved in this? The agency had summoned Kejriwal on Friday last seeking his appearance as a witness before the investigation team to answer their queries on the inputs generated during the probe in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was also arrested on February 26, officials said.

Sisodia was later taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate last month and remains in judicial custody with his bail plea rejected by the special court on March 31, they said. Patra also posed some questions to Kejriwal at the press conference.

Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare SOPs for journalists The Delhi liquor policy was passed by the cabinet on your instructions at your residence and time and again you have claimed this Delhi excise policy will bring huge benefits to the States treasury, but instead a loss of Rs 3,000 crore was incurred and you had to withdraw the excise policy. What was the reason you had to withdraw the policy, which you had claimed will benefit the state? Was Delhi excise policy made at your residence and was the secretary handed over the documents related to the policy at your place? the BJP national spokesperson asked.

