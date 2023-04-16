 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI, ED work on the basis of facts, not emotions: Sambit Patra on summons to Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

Patra was replying to queries by reporters on CBI summons to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the excise policy scam case on Sunday.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday said investigation agencies such as CBI, ED work on the basis of facts, not emotions.

He told a press conference here that the good thing about democracy in India is that no one in this country should think he or she is above law or can evade law.

Patra said the investigation agency wants to find out Who is the kingpin of the Delhi liquor scam? Did Manish Sisodia solely make this excise policy on his own, or someone else is also involved in this? The agency had summoned Kejriwal on Friday last seeking his appearance as a witness before the investigation team to answer their queries on the inputs generated during the probe in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was also arrested on February 26, officials said.