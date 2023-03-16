 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI books Manish Sisodia in case connected to Delhi govt's Feedback Unit

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

The agency has booked Sisodia, a 1992-batch IRS officer Sukesh Kumar Jain who was then secretary of vigilance, retired CISF DIG Rakesh Kumar Sinha who was working as special advisor to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and joint director in FBU, they said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others in connection with the Delhi Government's Feedback Unit (FBU) which was allegedly doing political snooping, officials said on Thursday.

Besides, former joint deputy director of Intelligence Bureau Pradeep Kumar' Punj, who was working as deputy director of the Feedback Unit, retired assistant commandant of CISF Satish Khetrapal who was working as feedback officer and Gopal Mohan, advisor, anti-corruption, to Kejriwal were also booked in the case, officials said.

Sisodia was earlier arrested by CBI in the Delhi excise policy case and is behind bars in an Enforcement Directorate case.