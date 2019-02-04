App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI being used as 'election agent' by BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav's remarks came against the backdrop of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP wants to stay in power "by hook or by crook" and was using the CBI as an "election agent".

Yadav's remarks came against the backdrop of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams.

"The BJP wants to stay in power by hook or by crook. They are so scared of losing (general elections) and the CBI is being used as election agents," Yadav tweeted Sunday night.

An all-out war broke out between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government Sunday, with the feisty West Bengal leader beginning her sit-in protest last night in front of Metro Cinema in Kolkata to protest against "the attack on constitutional norms".

"This is undemocratic and against the spirit of the Constitution. We demand due process be followed so that the CBI is not used as a tool of political interference," he said.

While Yadav spoke to Banerjee on Sunday night, Samajwadi Party leader Kiranmoy Nanda reached the protest venue Monday morning to express the party's solidarity with Banerjee over the issue.

Banerjee, who is one of the prime movers behind the effort to cobble together an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, has alleged that Modi and Shah want to impose President's rule in states where a non-BJP party is in power.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #CBI #India #Politics #Samajwadi Party

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.