CBI arrests TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in school jobs scam, Mamata says attempt to bring down TMC's tally in the assembly

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:04 PM IST

Saha, an MLA from the Burwan constituency, was questioned by the CBI since April 14 in connection with the case as searches went on at his house concerning the illegal recruitments in state-aided schools, they said.

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was arrested on Monday by the CBI from his residence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district in connection with its investigation into the school jobs-for-bribes scam, officials said.

The TMC MLA's arrest drew a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who dubbed the arrest as a "part of a strategy to bring down the number of TMC MLAs on the floor of the house", an allegation dubbed as baseless by the BJP.

Following Saha's arrest after the marathon interrogation by investigators, he was brought to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata, around 220 km away.