App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Casting a vote to YSRCP is vote for TRS,Modi: Chandrababu Naidu

Addressing election campaigns in many parts of neighbouring Kadapa district and his native Chittoor district, including Tirupati, for the April 11 simultaneous polls for AP assembly and the Lok Sabha, Naidu, the TDP chief urged people to vote for Telegu Desam for good governance to have a better future for Andhra Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Continuing his outburst against YSRCP leader Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, the Prime Minister and the Telangana Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Sunday said casting a vote for YSRCP would be akin to one for the TRS and Narendra Modi.

Addressing election campaigns in many parts of neighbouring Kadapa district and his native Chittoor district, including Tirupati, for the April 11 simultaneous polls for AP assembly and the Lok Sabha, Naidu, the TDP chief urged people to vote for Telegu Desam for good governance to have a better future for Andhra Pradesh.

"Casting a vote to YSRCP will be a vote for TRS, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, who humiliated the people of Andhra Pradesh in the past," he said. Naidu alleged that Rao had arranged an election fund of Rs 1,000 crore to YSRCP to defeat ruling Telugu Desam Party.

He also told the Muslim minorities that a vote for YSRCP was nothing but a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister said his government had spent Rs 5,000 crore in the last five years for the welfare of Muslims.

related news

Accusing opposition leader Jaganmohan Reddy of looting the state when his father the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was ruling undivided Andhra Pradesh, Naidu asked the people not to vote for the YSR Congress Party. If YSRCP was voted to power it would be a clear cut writing of the people's own 'death declaration' as the rival party would ruin the fate of the curtailed state of AP because the law and order situation would reach its nadir and criminals would raise their heads again, he alleged.

He flayed the Prime Minister for 'betraying' the people of Andhra Pradesh by not fulfilling the prepoll promises, including grant of Special Category Status. Naidu said that Jagan, who had stated in his election affidavit, that he has 31 criminal cases pending against him, was now scared and so had 'surrendered' himself to Modi and KCR.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 08:24 am

tags #Chandrababu Naidu #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RR vs KXIP On Live TV ...

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif to be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit ...

Ball in Rahul Gandhi's Court After Congress Fails to Reach Consensus o ...

PM Jacinda Ardern Orders Top-level Independent Inquiry Into Mosque Mas ...

Photo of Sapna Choudhary With Manoj Tiwari Surfaces Day After She Deni ...

Unable to Find 'Suitable' Candidate, JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat ...

Sensex Falls Over 325 Points; Nifty Plummets Below 11,360 Mark on Weak ...

Review: Huami Amazfit Verge

IPL 2019: BSNL Introduces Rs 199, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans With Free Crick ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

UK PM Theresa May in fight to retain grip on Brexit as parliament seek ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades 300 points lower, Nifty tests 11, ...

Shares of BPCL, HPCL and IOCL rally as crude oil prices fall

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Narendra Modi's wishes to Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day not sign ...

Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: Hitesh Patel arrested in Albania rai ...

Pakistan's terror ties mark departure from Lahore Resolution; Imran sh ...

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan's films to clash on Eid 2020 ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Rajat Gupta on his time in prison: 'Was bothered because I couldn't be ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime s*x during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai In ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.