Casting a vote to YSRCP is vote for TRS,Modi: Chandrababu Naidu

Continuing his outburst against YSRCP leader Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, the Prime Minister and the Telangana Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Sunday said casting a vote for YSRCP would be akin to one for the TRS and Narendra Modi.

Addressing election campaigns in many parts of neighbouring Kadapa district and his native Chittoor district, including Tirupati, for the April 11 simultaneous polls for AP assembly and the Lok Sabha, Naidu, the TDP chief urged people to vote for Telegu Desam for good governance to have a better future for Andhra Pradesh.

"Casting a vote to YSRCP will be a vote for TRS, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, who humiliated the people of Andhra Pradesh in the past," he said. Naidu alleged that Rao had arranged an election fund of Rs 1,000 crore to YSRCP to defeat ruling Telugu Desam Party.

He also told the Muslim minorities that a vote for YSRCP was nothing but a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister said his government had spent Rs 5,000 crore in the last five years for the welfare of Muslims.

Accusing opposition leader Jaganmohan Reddy of looting the state when his father the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was ruling undivided Andhra Pradesh, Naidu asked the people not to vote for the YSR Congress Party. If YSRCP was voted to power it would be a clear cut writing of the people's own 'death declaration' as the rival party would ruin the fate of the curtailed state of AP because the law and order situation would reach its nadir and criminals would raise their heads again, he alleged.

He flayed the Prime Minister for 'betraying' the people of Andhra Pradesh by not fulfilling the prepoll promises, including grant of Special Category Status. Naidu said that Jagan, who had stated in his election affidavit, that he has 31 criminal cases pending against him, was now scared and so had 'surrendered' himself to Modi and KCR.