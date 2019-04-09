App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Caste factors likely to influence outcome of Lok Sabha poll battle in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam

The Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seat has been a Kamma bastion for long until the TDP wrested it from the Congress in 1983.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The caste equation has influenced every election in Machilipatnam and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be no different, say experts.

This time, it is a Gowda (a backward caste) versus Kapu batte in this coastal constituency of Andhra Pradesh as sitting Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Konakalla Narayana Rao's (Gowda) main challenger will be the YSR Congress's Vallabhaneni Balashowry (Kapu).

In the weeks leading up to the polls, the war of words has intensified between the two camps.

It started with TDP leaders calling Balashowry a "migratory bird" as he had earlier contested the Lok Sabha polls from Tenali and Guntur and is a non-local candidate.

related news

In return, Balashowry has charged incumbent MP Narayana Rao (he won the seat in 2009 and 2014) with failing to bring a single project in the region.

On a number of occasions, Balashowry has mocked the TDP government in the state for not being able to commission the Machilipatnam Deep Sea Port project, which it had promised to complete by 2019.

Narayana Rao has been attacked by opposition leaders repeatedly since 2015, when he was blamed for the midnight decree passed for land acquisition for the Machilipatnam industrial corridor.

Fifty percent of Machilipatnam's population is made up of the backward castes which account for around seven lakh voters in this LS segment. There are about 2.5 lakh (17%) Scheduled Caste (SC) voters here, followed by 2.03 lakh (13.8%) Kapu voters and 1.07 lakh (7.3%) Kamma voters.

A day before campaigning came to an end here on Monday, presidents of the TDP and the YSR Congress -- N Chandrababu Naidu and Y S Jaganmohan Reddy respectively -- addressed public meetings in Machilipatnam town.

As many as 12 candidates are in the fray for the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seat, including those from the Congress, BJP and new entrant Jana Sena.

The Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seat has been a Kamma bastion for long until the TDP wrested it from the Congress in 1983.

Putting an end to the Kamma domination, the TDP has encouraged Kapu and BC community leaders from this seat.

Experts believe the SC votes will decide the outcome of the poll contest here. The Kapu votes are expected to be divided between the YSRC and Jana Sena aspirants.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's brother K Chiranjeevi had fought the 2009 Lok Sabha election with his Prajarajyam party and had found support among the Kapus.

Machilipatnam, comprising the seven Assembly segments of Machilipatnam, Pedana, Gudivada, Gannavaram, Penamaluru, Pamarru and Avanigadda, has a total of 14.72 lakh voters.

Since 1950, the seat has been held by the Congress on seven occasions. The TDP won it five times, while the Left and an Independent candidate won it once each.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 11:27 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank: Madhuri Dixit's adaa is still intact

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun ahead of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindos ...

Sara Ali Khan sashays her way into New York City like the boss she is

Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: When the Twilight actor expressed her ...

Jennifer Lopez glitters in her latest single Medicine, also kickstarts ...

Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Times when Mrs Bachchan outshined Amitab ...

Pakistan's Top Probe Agency Seeks Cancellation of 26/11 Mastermind Zak ...

No Talks for Alliance With BJP, Says INLD Haryana Chief After Meeting ...

Amid Surge in Airfare, Aviation Watchdog Requests Airlines to Increase ...

Two-Week Deadline to Form Players’ Association Presents Challenge

After Long-term Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev's Shock Resignation, Inter ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Politicians File Nomination Forms

Grapes Grown on Mars? Georgia Winemakers Aiming High with Plans for Re ...

Gunmen Attack RSS Leader in Hospital, Shoot His PSO Dead in J&K's Kish ...

Roughed Up at Mayawati's Rally, Bhim Army May Lend Support to Congress ...

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: 29 candidates have criminal reco ...

Congress should give 'nyay' to victims of anti-Sikh riots and Bhopal g ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

BJP's poll manifesto voice of an isolated man, says Rahul Gandhi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty hovers around 11,600; ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Election results and stock market: Let’s stop predicting and start p ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, un ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Jackie Shroff on his latest film RAW, playing roles no actor of his ti ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.