Cast vote against divisive forces to strengthen democracy: Rahul Gandhi to people

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been campaigning for the Assam polls, urged people to vote for progress and the golden future of the state.

PTI
March 27, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged voters on Saturday to cast their ballots against "divisive forces" to strengthen democracy as polling began for the first phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been campaigning for the Assam polls, urged people to vote for progress and the golden future of the state.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, she urged the people of Assam, especially youngsters and women, to vote in large numbers.

"Do cast your ballot against divisive forces to strengthen democracy," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress is contesting the West Bengal polls in a coalition with the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF). Elections to the 294-member state Assembly are to be held in eight phases starting Saturday, with the final round of voting scheduled to take place on April 29.

The Congress-led "Mahajot" alliance is seeking to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, which is voting in three phases starting Saturday. The counting of votes for both states as well as for the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly polls will be taken up on May 2.
PTI
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Mar 27, 2021 11:25 am

