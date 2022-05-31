English
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Case against Satyender Jain fake, politically motivated: Arvind Kejriwal

    Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the AAP is an honest political party and that he himself would have taken action against Jain if there were even one per cent substance in the case.

    PTI
    May 31, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
    AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday broke his silence on the arrest of his minister Satyendar Jain by the ED, saying the case is "completely fake and politically motivated".

    Kejriwal asserted that the AAP is an honest political party and that he himself would have taken action against Jain if there were even one per cent substance in the case.

    "I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons. We have faith in the judiciary. Jain is following the path of truth, and he will come out clean," the chief minister told reporters during an inspection of a road development programme of his government. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Department (ED) in a case of money laundering on Monday.

    In January, ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Kejriwal had claimed he had learnt from sources that Jain could be arrested by the ED.
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics #Satyender Jain
    first published: May 31, 2022 12:57 pm
