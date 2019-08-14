App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Case against man for posting objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah on social media

Sambhal Kotwali in-charge, Dharampal Singh, said the case has been filed against Zarif Ahmed on the complaint of district unit secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Anuj Kumar Sharma.

A case has been filed against a man for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah on Facebook, police said on Wednesday.

Sambhal Kotwali in-charge, Dharampal Singh, said the case has been filed against Zarif Ahmed on the complaint of district unit secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Anuj Kumar Sharma.

Sharma had alleged that Ahmed posted a picture of Shah with objectionable remarks on Facebook.

The case has been filed under the IT Act and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the IPC.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #India #Politics

