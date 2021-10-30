Captain Amarinder Singh junks reports of backend talks with Congress, says time for rapprochement over

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had last week said he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat adjustment with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on October 30 junked all reports of holding backend talks with the Congress party after he severed ties with it last month. Asserting that he will launch his own political party soon, the Captain said the “time for rapprochement is over”.

According to an ANI report, Captain Amarinder Singh’s aide Raveen Thukral has quoted him as saying: “Reports of backend talks with Congress are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. I am grateful to Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now.”

Also read: Amarinder Singh to launch his own party before Punjab polls, may ally with BJP

The former Punjab CM further said: “I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat-sharing with BJP, breakaway Akali factions, and others for Punjab elections once farmers' issue is resolved. I want to build a strong collective force in the interest of Punjab and its farmers.”

Amarinder Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab in September over differences with fellow party members and “repeated humiliation”.

Also read: Have applied for party name and symbol, says Amarinder Singh

He said earlier that his political party will contest the upcoming Punjab elections from all 117 Assembly seats and added that several Congress workers are going to join his party.

“When the time comes, we will fight all 117 seats, whether we fight in adjustment or we fight on our own only time will tell... Plenty of Congress workers is coming in... We are waiting for an appropriate moment,” Singh said.