Captain Amarinder Singh in Delhi today as battle lines deepen in Punjab Congress

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has reached Delhi on June 3 to meet the three-member party panel formed to resolve the infighting in the Congress-ruled state.



Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh along with Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla arrives at Kapurthala House, ahead of tomorrow's expected meeting with the panel (constituted to resolve factionalism in Punjab Congress) pic.twitter.com/x2ERe6mFCG

The meeting, sources said will be held on June 4.

The infighting in Punjab Congress started after a section of party leaders contended that the ruling party cannot win the next year’s assembly election under Amarinder Singh’s leadership. Punjab is one of three states ruled by Congress. The other two states where the party is in power are Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The reasons for grievances against the Punjab chief minister include his alleged failure to take action against those responsible for the police firing on a crowd who had been protesting incidents of ‘sacrilege’ in 2015, under-representation of Dalits in the government, and the inaccessibility of the Amarinder Singh due to his ‘coterie’.

Among the prominent Congress leaders opposing Amarinder Singh is cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu who has had a troubled relationship with the CM since the party came to power in Punjab in 2017.

The two leaders were involved in a war of words recently after a High Court order scrapped the report of a Special Investigation Team in the Guru Granth Sahib desecration case, and asked the state to set up a new team.

Among others, while Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa has continued his anti-Amarinder tirade against the state government’s failure to deliver justice in sacrilege and police firing cases, cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been trying to bring together disgruntled ministers and MLAs.

Last week, a section of legislators considered close to Singh sought strict disciplinary action against senior leader Sidhu for questioning Singh’s leadership.

As the crisis deepened, party high command tried to do some damage control and interim chief Sonia Gandhi constituted a three-member committee led by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve the issue.

The panel met 25 MLAs on May 31 and Sidhu on June 1.

"I came here to present the people's voices - from grassroots to the High Command. My stand on democratic power is the same. The power of the people must return to them. I have clearly stated the truth," Sidhu said after the meeting.

Amarinder Singh had been calling Sidhu’s outbursts “indiscipline” and suggesting that he might be leaving for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sidhu, in return, challenged him to prove that he had not met any leader of another party for switching sides.

Sidhu had joined the Congress after leaving the BJP before the 2017 assembly elections. Congress won the 2017 Punjab assembly election by bagging 77 of the 117 seats. AAP won 20 and Shiromani Akali Dal bagged 15 seats.