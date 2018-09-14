App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 10:21 PM IST
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Can't work as normal, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar tells Amit Shah

Parrikar, who returned from the US after a medical check-up on September 7, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district on the evening of September 13.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today expressed his inability to 'work normally' to BJP President Amit Shah, NDTV has reported. The BJP is said to send a team to Goa on September 17 to “explore the alternatives”, sources have told the news channel.

The Goa BJP held a meeting of its state-level core committee, on Friday, against the backdrop of Parrikar's hospitalisation. The core committee later met Parrkiar.

The party's core committee comprises three MPs from the state (two Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha) as well as senior leaders.

Parrikar, who returned from the US after a medical check-up on September 7, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district on the evening of September 13. He was earlier admitted to a hospital in the US, where he was undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment for nearly three months. Since his return last week, Parrikar has not attended any official meetings.

Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo told the media that he met Parrikar at the hospital and the chief minister was fine.

Last week, the Congress, which is Opposition in Goa, had written a letter to the Governor expressing fear that Manohar Parrikar may dissolve the Assembly as he is "losing grip" over allies and facing intra-party politics.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 10:04 pm

tags #BJP #BJP President Amit Shah #Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

