Can't implement Vijay Kelkar committee report as it is: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on June 20 said the state government cannot implement Dr Vijay Kelkar committee's report on balanced regional development "as it as", since its parameters do not match with those mentioned in the Constitution.

There will be huge injustice to Marathwada and Vidarbha regions if the report is implemented as it is, he said.

The Kelkar committee, constituted by the erstwhile Congress-NCP government, has given some recommendations for balanced regional development and the report was accepted by the state government in December 2014.

"The committee has considered tehsil as its unit, while the Constitution talks about regional imbalance. Hence, we cannot accept the report as it is and implement it," Fadnavis said.

He was replying to a question raised by several members of the Congress and the NCP in the Legislative Council.