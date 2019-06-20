App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Can't implement Vijay Kelkar committee report as it is: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

There will be huge injustice to Marathwada and Vidarbha regions if the report is implemented as it is, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on June 20 said the state government cannot implement Dr Vijay Kelkar committee's report on balanced regional development "as it as", since its parameters do not match with those mentioned in the Constitution.

There will be huge injustice to Marathwada and Vidarbha regions if the report is implemented as it is, he said.

The Kelkar committee, constituted by the erstwhile Congress-NCP government, has given some recommendations for balanced regional development and the report was accepted by the state government in December 2014.

Close

"The committee has considered tehsil as its unit, while the Constitution talks about regional imbalance. Hence, we cannot accept the report as it is and implement it," Fadnavis said.

related news

He was replying to a question raised by several members of the Congress and the NCP in the Legislative Council.

"If we start implementing it, there will be huge injustice to Marathwada and Vidarbha...hence we cannot implement it as it is," Fadnavis said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.