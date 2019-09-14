Cannot harm greatness of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar by attacking their statues: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on September 14 hit out at those responsible for desecrating statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the greatness of these men cannot be harmed by such attacks.

A statue of the Mahatma was desecrated by unidentified people at a college in Uttar Jalaun district on September 13.

"A few days ago, Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue was desecrated by anti-social elements in Uttar Pradesh. Now in Jalaun, Mahatma Gandhi's statue has been desecrated," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.