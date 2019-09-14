App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cannot harm greatness of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar by attacking their statues: Priyanka Gandhi

A statue of the Mahatma was desecrated by unidentified people at a college in Uttar Jalaun district on September 13.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on September 14 hit out at those responsible for desecrating statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the greatness of these men cannot be harmed by such attacks.

A statue of the Mahatma was desecrated by unidentified people at a college in Uttar Jalaun district on September 13.

"A few days ago, Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue was desecrated by anti-social elements in Uttar Pradesh. Now in Jalaun, Mahatma Gandhi's statue has been desecrated," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The cowards who desecrate statues, your only achievement in life is that you try to dishonour the country's great men in the darkness of the night. You cannot harm their greatness even by a fraction by attacking their statues," the Congress general secretary said.

First Published on Sep 14, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #India #Politics

