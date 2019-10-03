App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Candidate Aaditya Thackeray declares assets of Rs 16 crore

According to the affidavit filed by the 29-year-old Aaditya, he has movable assets of Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets of Rs 4.67 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is the first member of his family to contest an election, declared assets of Rs 16.05 crore on October 3 as he filed nomination from Worli Assembly constituency.

It includes bank deposits of Rs 10.36 crore and a car (a BMW) worth Rs 6.50 lakh.

The Shiv Sena youth wing chief also owns jewelry, bullion and other valuables worth Rs 64.65 lakh.

He did his Bachelor of Arts in 2011 and acquired 'Bachelor of Laws' degree in 2015, the affidavit said.

Further, he has no criminal cases pending against him, it stated.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on October 21.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #India #Politics

