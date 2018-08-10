App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau does not back down on rights defense in Saudi spat

Saudi Arabia on Monday expelled Canada's ambassador, recalled its own envoy and froze all new trade and investments after Ottawa denounced a new crackdown on rights activists in the kingdom.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today his government will not stop calling out human rights abuses after its criticisms of Saudi Arabia triggered a diplomatic row.

"Canada will always speak strongly and clearly in private and in public on questions of human rights," the prime minister said, refusing to back down or apologize to the kingdom.

"We do not wish to have poor relations with Saudi Arabia," he added, saying Ottawa recognizes that Riyadh "has made progress when it comes to human rights."

Saudi Arabia on Monday expelled Canada's ambassador, recalled its own envoy and froze all new trade and investments after Ottawa denounced a new crackdown on rights activists in the kingdom.

related news

Riyadh also said it will relocate thousands of Saudi students studying in Canada to other countries, while state airline Saudia announced it was suspending flights to Toronto.

Yesterday, Saudi state media said the kingdom has also stopped all medical treatment programs in Canada and was working on transferring all Saudi patients there to other countries.

Further straining ties, the Saudi central bank has instructed its overseas asset managers to dispose of their Canadian equities, bonds and cash holdings "no matter the cost," the Financial Times reported.

Trudeau noted that his foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, had "a long conversation" on Tuesday with her Saudi counterpart, Adel Al-Jubeir, to try to resolve the dispute.

"Diplomatic talks continue," he said.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 11:30 am

tags #Politics #Trending News #world

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.