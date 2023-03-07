 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Canada's Trudeau orders review of alleged Chinese election interference

Bloomberg
Mar 07, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

A series of media reports in recent weeks said Trudeau received intelligence briefings alleging that China meddled in both the 2019 and 2021 votes that returned the prime minister to power

Justin Trudeau speaks in Ottawa on March 6. - Bloomberg

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yielded to pressure over allegations China interfered in Canada’s elections, appointing a special investigator to study the matter.

“Upholding confidence in our democratic process in our elections, in our institutions, is of utmost importance,” the Canadian prime minister told reporters in Ottawa.

“I will be appointing an independent special rapporteur, who will have a wide mandate and make expert recommendations on combating interference and strengthening our democracy,” he added.

The issue will also be studied by a group of lawmakers cleared to see top-secret intelligence, Trudeau said.