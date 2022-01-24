Canada-US border deaths: Illegal crossings by Indians a regular affair; unusual tragedy draws attention

Illegal migration in the US is not an overly touchy subject, except during the Donald Trump presidency years. (Photo: Reuters)

The US Department of Homeland Security, which tabulates the numbers of illegal immigrants to the United States, had in 2017, put Indians fourth on the list of those nationalities trying to get into the promised land illegally, by hook or by crook.

India--with 430,000 illegal migrants--stood behind Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala, the last three lying in close proximity to US borders, constituting approximately 4 percent of the total US population.

It is surprising.

Gven the level of highly skilled migrants and IIT-bred engineers who crowd around San Francisco and other top-end places in the US, India is never really regarded as a country, which its people are trying to escape as a matter of routine.

Tragic deaths

That ugly reality reared its head this week again, when a man, woman, a teenage boy and an infant appeared to have perished in the extreme cold of a Canadian province, when they were attemping to cross the Canada-US border to enter the US. Their post-mortem examinations are likely to be carried out on January 24.

Seven illegal immigrants -- some of them suspected to be Indians – were found by the US authorities near the US-Canada border in Minnesota. The seven--intercepted on January 19 -- provided information, acting on which Canadian authorities launched a search and found four bodies in the Manitoba province.

They were travelling without adequate documentation and are suspected to be linked to a human trafficking racket, police sources indicated.

Along with them, the authorities laid their hands on a US citizen, who was also detained for allegedly being involved in helping people to illegally enter the US from Canada.

The route taken by the family seems to have been unusual.

Former Indian diplomat Deepak Vohra told Moneycontrol: ``We are in touch with the concerned authorities. There is obviously a crime syndicate that is operational, which specialises in illegal border crossings. Curiously, the route taken, from Canada to the US, is unusual. It is important to figure out whether these people had adequate documents to reach Canada and once they had reached Canada, how did they decide to move to the US? This normally does not happen.”

Prof Amarjiva Lochan, Deputy Dean, International Relations, University of Delhi, voiced a different opinion. ``Cross border crossings from Canada to the US are common. It is an everyday occurrence," said Lochan, who spent a year at the Indian Centre for Migration (ICM), a think tank affiliated to the Ministry of External Affairs. "It is just that these deaths have attracted undue attention. Freezing to death is not common, hence the authorities have to get into the act quickly," he added.

Among the various other activities that the ICM pursues, it serves as a ‘think tank’ to devise and execute medium to long-term strategies for promoting overseas employment for Indians.

The Trump aberration

In a country, which prides itself on attracting global migrants and building the most developed society ever, illegal migration in the US is not an overly touchy subject, except during the Donald Trump presidency years.

In fact, there have been reports that suggested that legalising illegal immigrants can be mutually beneficial.

According to a 2007 Congressional Budget Office report entitled The Impact of Unauthorized Immigrants on the Budgets of State and Local Governments, illegal immigrants increase the size of the US economy, contribute to economic growth, enhance the welfare of natives, contribute more in tax revenue than they collect, reduce American firms' incentives to offshore jobs and import foreign-produced goods, and benefit consumers by reducing the prices of goods and services.

Economists have gone so far as to state that legalisation of the illegal immigrant population would increase the immigrants' earnings and consumption considerably and increase U.S. gross domestic product.

India responds to the deaths

Reports from US and Canada suggest that efforts are being made to identify the deceased and those held to confirm further information and the modus operandi. The Indian authorities in the US and Canada are extending all help, sources said.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has sent a consular team to Manitoba, which is now working with the local authorities to identify the dead.

They said the Consulate General as well as the High Commission in Ottawa are also in touch with Canadian provincial and federal authorities for ascertaining the details of this tragedy.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago has sent a team to Minneapolis, which is now coordinating with the US authorities and has sought access to the detained people.

Clearly, illegal migration can only be eased – stopping all migration and refugees is a movement that calls for an all-out international effort. At the moment, it looks like a herculean task.