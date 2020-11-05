172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|can-sense-public-anger-against-mamata-govt-shah-in-bengal-6069461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Can sense public anger against Mamata Banerjee govt: Amit Shah in West Bengal

Amit Shah, who is on a tour to the state of West Bengal, accused the chief minister of creating roadblocks to stop the benefits of the central schemes from reaching the poor.

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that he can sense massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and the death knell of her regime has rung.

Shah, who is on a tour to the state, accused the chief minister of creating roadblocks to stop the benefits of the central schemes from reaching the poor.

"Since last night, I am in West Bengal and can sense the massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. We are confident of bringing change in the state under the leadership of Narendra Modi," the senior BJP leader told reporters after garlanding the statue of revolutionary Birsa Munda here.

"The death knell of Mamata Banerjee's regime has rung. We will form the next government in Bengal with a two-third majority," he added.

Shah also criticised the state government over the attack and killings of BJP workers in West Bengal.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 12:50 pm

