‘Can I, just once, call you Appa?’, Stalin says in poem penned for father Karunanidhi

DMK working President MK Stalin, son of deceased former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, on Wednesday penned a poem in memory of his father.

The poem, which was written in Tamil, was posted by Stalin on his Twitter handle shortly after his father was declared dead.

The following is a rough translation of the poem:

You would tell me before going anywhere, my leader, why did you go without telling me?

My leader, you are ingrained in my heart, soul and emotions, where did you go leaving us all alone?

You had decided 33 years ago that your headstone will carry these words-‘Here lies he who worked without any rest’ Did you leave with the satisfaction of having worked for fellow Tamilians?

Till the age of 95, you ran non-stop for 80 years, working non-stop. Did you vanish after winning this race?

On June 3 during your 95th birthday, I had asked you for half your power. Today I ask you for the heart that you got from the great scholar Anna. Will you give it to me, my leader?

Your unfilled dreams and desires are now ours. We will make it true

Just one request from the crores of your brothers…

You always called us your own, your brothers, more precious to you than your own life,

Please help us function with the same devotion and passion for the native language

Rather than calling you ‘Appa’ (father), I only called you leader. Can I, my leader, for just one time, call you Appa?

Stalin told the media that his father used to open his public speeches with the trademark line "En anbu udanpirappukkale" (my dear brothers), evoking rapturous applause and cheering by the audience.

Veteran politician and Dravidian icon M Karunanidhi passed away yesterday at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after suffering from multiple organ failure. He was 94.

Stalin will likely be announced as the President of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) in a couple of months from now. His elder brother MK Alagiri was sidelined from politics years ago.

Karunanidhi was coronated as the first President of the DMK in 1969, after the death of his mentor CN Annadurai. Before that, the post was left vacant for Periyar EV Ramasamy and Annadurai had served as the party’s general secretary.

On 26 July this year, Karunanidhi celebrated the completion of 49 years as DMK chief. This is the longest-ever reign as chief of a political party in India.